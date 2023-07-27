Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The Middle 90s Today

July 27, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

