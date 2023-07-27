Slight Chance Of A Shower, High In The Middle 90s Today
July 27, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.
Comments