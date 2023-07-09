Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.