Robert Michael Phillips

July 20, 2023

Robert Michael Phillips, 43, of Molino, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Robert was born March 10, 1980, in Pensacola, Florida. Robert was a Financial Advisor for Navy Federal Credit Union for 13 years. He was of the Baptist faith. Robert enjoyed cooking and video games.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, stepmother, aunts and uncles.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert Westley Phillips; mother, Mary Estelle Phillips; sister, Mary Lorraine Phillips; brother, Jerry Westley Phillips; brother, Joshua Warren; and special puppies, Nemo and Hope.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10 a.m. Reverend Jimmy Cook will be officiating.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 