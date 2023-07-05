Rainy Weather Pattern For The Rest Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.