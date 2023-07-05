Rainy Weather Pattern For The Rest Of The Week

July 5, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 