National Wildlife Federation Certifies Wildlife Habitat At Cantonment Church

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) recently certified wildlife habitat at a Cantonment church.

NWF said St. Monica’s Episcopal Church has created a Certified Wildlife Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife movement.

NWF said the effort creates gardens that support birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.

“St. Monica’s congregation has dreamed of creating a wildlife habitat since moving from Watson Avenue to the Highway 95A location in 1999. The property with its vast acreage and pond was ideal for such a project. After the unexpected death in February of our pastor, Rev. Anthony MacWhinnie, II, a former marine biologist, we thought it a fitting tribute to complete the application process. He loved the great outdoors and could often be found surveying the property in cleric’s collar and cargo shorts identifying the edible and other native plants that grow here,” the church said.

The pond provides a constant source of drinking water for birds, while other species including some amphibians, insects and other wildlife live in the water. Pecan trees, berries, foliage and twigs provide food. Dense shrubs, brush piles, and ground cover offer shelter. Some of those same elements including the pecan and various other trees provide wildlife a safe place to raise young. Soil and water conservation, the control of exotic species and organic practices are the final certification components that needed to be in place.

“Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife,” he added.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.