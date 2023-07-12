Mostly Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Stick Around

July 12, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

