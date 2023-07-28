More Heat Into The Weekend, Slight Rain Chances
July 28, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.
