More Heat Into The Weekend, Slight Rain Chances

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.