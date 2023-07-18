Molino Utilities Considers Tap Fees To Cover Cost Of Growth, Including Possible Huge Woodland Park Development

Molino Utilities is considering impact fees that will offset the cost of infrastructure needed to provide water service for new developments, including the planned Woodland Park that would double or triple the population of the area.

The Woodland Park development, if completed, will add thousands of homes and nearly 100 acres of commercial development in a 1,500 acre area to the south and west of Highway 196 and Highway 29 — all in the rural Molino Utilities franchise area that currently has 2,400 customers.

Vernon Prather, president of Molino Utilities for the last two decades, said the development would require perhaps two new water wells and a large elevated storage tank. The cost for the utility, which normally adds just 30-40 homes per year, would reach an estimated $9 million or more.

“We as owners have an obligation to service them in the franchise,” Prather told the members of Molino Utilities. “I don’t believe we have an obligation to empty our pockets out in a fiscally irresponsible manner to fund any type of expansion.. ”

During a Molino Utilities board meeting and workshop Monday evening at the Barrineau Park Community Center, about 50 residents heard plans for an increased tap fee beginning at $2,200 per new residence. The current tap fee is around $1,200.

“We are way too cheap,” Prather said. “That puts us more in line with the other utilities.”

In the case of Woodland Park, the tap fee would raise many millions toward the cost of the needed water wells and elevated storage tank without current customers footing the bill.

Molino Utilities constructed their fourth and most recent well on Gibson Road 23 years ago. If Woodland Park move forward, it is estimated that it would take two or three years to build the water wells and tank due to permitting and construction time.

Last week, the Escambia County Planning Board denied Exit 3 Investment’s Escambia County Sector Plan opt-out applications, and the investment company withdrew all rezoning requests. The Escambia County Commission will make the final decision on the Sector Plan opt-out denials at a meeting on Thursday. It is expected that Exit 3 will return at a future date with new plans for Woodland Park.

The Molino Utilities impact fee was not finalized Tuesday evening; the board will hold a vote at a future meeting.

Pictured: The Molino Utilities board of directors and their customers discussed growth issues Monday evening at the Barrineau Park Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge..