‘That Country Way Of Life’ — Residents Unite In Battle Against Big Molino Development

“Dirt bikes. Chickens crowing. Fireworks going off. Baby shower, big booms. I can hear it now…What they’re going to do is they are going to try to change our way of life, the way we live up there because now they’re city folk. We making a city out of Molino.”

That’s what Molino resident Kelly Rogers (pictured above) said would be the complaints if thousands of people moved to a planned massive development in Molino.

“They don’t have the right to come change the way I live,” she told the Escambia County Planning Board Thursday afternoon. “Because my chickens are going to crow. My kids are going to ride dirt bikes. We’re going to ride horses down the road. We’re going to do that country way of life, and they aren’t going to change it.”

The board denied Exit 3 Investment’s Escambia County Sector Plan opt-out applications, while the investment company withdrew all rezoning requests.

The Woodland Park development, once completed, would have had thousands of homes and nearly 100 acres of commercial development in a 1,500 acre area to the south and west of Highway 196 and Highway 29.

Residents from Molino, Cantonment and beyond packed a standing room only meeting room Thursday united against the growth. Only one person submitted a form indicating that they were in favor of the development.

One after another, they told the board how they opposed Woodland Park and how it was simply just incompatible with the rural, agricultural area.

The owner of the Homestead Lounge and Package on Highway 97 joined them with concerns that a proposed school would legally be too close to his bar, while speakers from the local gun range said nearby residents would create a safety hazard and residents would complain about noise.

Vernon Prather, president of Molino Utilities for the last two decades, said the development would require perhaps two new water wells and a large elevated storage tank. The cost for the utility, which normally adds just 20 to 30 homes per year, would reach an estimated $9 million.

“I want to thank so many people for being engaged and attending the meeting today, especially regarding the sector plan issue,” District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry said Thursday night. ” Also, I want to thank each one who has sent an email or called the office. It may have taken a few days, but I believe I’ve responded to each person. I only ask that my concerned friends and neighbors wait to pass judgment on what is going to happen until our board hears the requests on August 3rd.”

On August 3, the Escambia County Commission will receive the section plan opt-out denial recommendation from the planning board and made a final ruling.

After over six hours in Thursday’s meeting, Planning Board Chairman Walker Wilson thanked the applicant and the public for participating.

This is truly incredible to see this effort by community. Whether you were for it or against it,” he said. “It was great to see your involvement and this and to stick with it all day long. I’d like to think the applicant for going through this process as well…this is a great showing of this community. And I would just like to thank you all for being here and being a part of this process.”

