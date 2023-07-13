BREAKING: Planning Board Denies Sector Opt-Outs, Rezoning Requests Withdrawn For Huge Molino Development

The developer of a huge planned mixed-use community in Molino withdrew all of their rezoning requests Thursday after the Escambia County Planning Board denied all of their sector plan opt-out requests.

The Woodland Park development, once completed, would have had thousands of homes and nearly 100 acres of commercial development in 1,500 acre area to the south and west of Highway 196 and Highway 29.

Dozens of residents packed the six-plus hour meeting to speak out against the development and their belief that was absolutely incompatible with the surrounding rural community as it would have tripled the Molino area’s population.

The planning board’s denial of Escambia County Sector Plan opt-outs is not final; it’s just a recommendation that will go to the Escambia County Commission at an upcoming meeting.

Since the rezoning requests were withdrawn from the planning board, the county commission will not consider them.

Exit 3 Investments, LLC will be able to return to the planning board, if they so choose, with future rezoning requests on the parcels.

NorthEscambia.com will have continuing coverage in additional upcoming stories.

Pictured: A packed Escambia County Planning Board meeting Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com image.