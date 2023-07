Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Lashawn Jones recently assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Jones is serving a five year sentence for a 2020 conviction in Miami-Dade  for robbery with a gun. He was previously set for release in October 2025.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.