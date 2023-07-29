Hot Weathers Continues Into The Weekend With Scattered P.M. Storms

July 29, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

