Here’s What To Recycle. (And To Never Put In The Recycling Can.)

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has given tentative approval to a 9.5% sanitation rate increase, partially because of contamination problems with the recycling program.

The rate increase will allow residents that wish to recycle to continue, while others can use a second trash can instead at no additional cost (other than the rate increase). The idea, according to ECUA board members, is to help clean up the recycling stream. Right now, according to ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody, about one-half of all recyclables are contaminated with trash — items that can’t be recycled in the ECUA program.

RELATED: ECUA Settles On 9.5% Sanitation Rate Increase With ‘Free’ Second Can, 5% Hike For Water And Sewer

So that brings up the question: What can I recycle?

A list of what can, and what cannot, be recycled is below.

What Can I Place in My Recycling Can?

Glass; any color

Paper newspaper & Inserts

Cardboard

Boxboard (cereal, cake & cracker boxes, etc.)

Plastic bottles

Plastics No. 1 & 2

Plastic Milk Jugs; 2-Liters

Aluminum Cans & Lids

Tin and Steel Cans & Lids

Metal Pots, Pans & Cookie Sheets

Pet food cans (no plastic liner)

What Can I NOT recycle in my can?

Plastic bags

Polystyrene products (Styrofoam)

Pet food cans that have a plastic liner

Pet food bags

Ice cream cartons

Waxy/paper milk cartons

Aerosol cans

Juice boxes or bags

Garbage or yard waste

Garden hoses

Window blinds

Tarps

Bedding or linens

Carpeting or rugs

Construction materials

Tin foil or foil baking pans

Plastic chairs

Residential Medical Waste

Bubble Wrap

Food Waste

Propane Tanks

Plastic or metal hangers

Bulk Recycling Available

Current customers can call ahead (850) 476-0480

Car or truck batteries

Tires (no commercial equipment tires) Limit of 5 tires

20 lb. propane tanks

Large Appliances/White Goods Refrigerators Dishwashers Stoves Washers & Dryers

Large amounts of cardboard (please empty and flatten all boxes)

ECUA also offers the Recycle Coach app for additional help.