Here’s What To Recycle. (And To Never Put In The Recycling Can.)
July 27, 2023
The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has given tentative approval to a 9.5% sanitation rate increase, partially because of contamination problems with the recycling program.
The rate increase will allow residents that wish to recycle to continue, while others can use a second trash can instead at no additional cost (other than the rate increase). The idea, according to ECUA board members, is to help clean up the recycling stream. Right now, according to ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody, about one-half of all recyclables are contaminated with trash — items that can’t be recycled in the ECUA program.
So that brings up the question: What can I recycle?
A list of what can, and what cannot, be recycled is below.
What Can I Place in My Recycling Can?
- Glass; any color
- Paper newspaper & Inserts
- Cardboard
- Boxboard (cereal, cake & cracker boxes, etc.)
- Plastic bottles
- Plastics No. 1 & 2
- Plastic Milk Jugs; 2-Liters
- Aluminum Cans & Lids
- Tin and Steel Cans & Lids
- Metal Pots, Pans & Cookie Sheets
- Pet food cans (no plastic liner)
What Can I NOT recycle in my can?
- Plastic bags
- Polystyrene products (Styrofoam)
- Pet food cans that have a plastic liner
- Pet food bags
- Ice cream cartons
- Waxy/paper milk cartons
- Aerosol cans
- Juice boxes or bags
- Garbage or yard waste
- Garden hoses
- Window blinds
- Tarps
- Bedding or linens
- Carpeting or rugs
- Construction materials
- Tin foil or foil baking pans
- Plastic chairs
- Residential Medical Waste
- Bubble Wrap
- Food Waste
- Propane Tanks
- Plastic or metal hangers
Bulk Recycling Available
Current customers can call ahead (850) 476-0480
- Car or truck batteries
- Tires (no commercial equipment tires)
- Limit of 5 tires
- 20 lb. propane tanks
- Large Appliances/White Goods
- Refrigerators
- Dishwashers
- Stoves
- Washers & Dryers
- Large amounts of cardboard (please empty and flatten all boxes)
ECUA also offers the Recycle Coach app for additional help.
