ECUA Settles On 9.5% Sanitation Rate Increase With ‘Free’ Second Can, 5% Hike For Water And Sewer

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities Tuesday settled on a 9.5% rate increase for all sanitation customers and 5% for water and sewer.

Facing a potential $1.8 million shortball and big problems with the wrong items being placed in recycling cans, staff had proposed a more modest 3.5% rate increase for sanitation customers plus a $3 a month recycling fee.

“You either raise the base rate (for sanitation services) from which you draw funds, or you put more of that actual recycling cost on those who are using the service by raising the rate,” ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody told the board during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. He said those who “use recycling as a trash can, then perhaps influencing them financially by having a financial difference so if they are not interested in recycling”.

“Contamination has to come down,” board member Larry Williams said. “If education is not working, if enforcement is not working, and we are not making money, then I don’t why we are doing this unless we are going in the right direction.”

“I don’t think additional education is going to work,” District 5 member Kevin Stephens said.

Board member Dale Perkins made a motion to increase sanitation rates by 9.5% across the board and eliminate the charge for a second garbage can. Residential customers will have the option to receive a second can — their choice of trash or recycling — at no additional charge. The motion was seconded by Stephens and passed 5-0.

“People like more, and people like free,” Perkins said. “ECUA will pick up your recycling can and bring you a garbage can for free. It might seem that we are discouraging recycling, but the people who don’t want to recycle will call in, especially if it’s free. We can promote that and get them off. We don’t want people recycling that don’t want to recycle.”

The 9.5% increase will raise the rate for a 90-gallon container from $27.67 to $29.88 and include an optional additional trash or recycling can at no cost.

District 1 board member Vicki Campbell first said she could not support the 9.5% increase with a “free” additional can because some could not afford it, or those like widows, the elderly and empty-nesters simply don’t need a second can. She made an amendment to Perkins’ motion for the originally proposed 3.5% increase with $3 for a second can whether it be garbage or recycling. She later withdrew her amendment to the motion.

ECUA is also raising rates on seven entities outside Escambia County — like Foley, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County — from their current $15-$45 per ton for recyclables to a flat $60 per ton due to high contamination levels.

ECUA staff had proposed a 4% rate increase for water and 6% for wastewater. The board voted 5-0 to increase both water and wastewater by 5%.

Both rate increases will return to the ECUA board in August for public hearings and a final vote.