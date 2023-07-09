Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on East Nine Mile Road, between Chemstrand Road and Baldridge Drive, Sunday, July 9 through Thursday, July 13 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. In addition, the bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes and the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

U.S. 90 Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at West Garden Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, July 9, through Friday, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, July 10 and Thursday, July 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on Blackwater Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures near Exit 28, Sunday, July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.