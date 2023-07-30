Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until fall when the Welcome Center improvements are scheduled to be complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297) – Drivers may encounter lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as crews mill and pave the roadway.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. The shift will be in place through August as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures, between Theo Baars Bridge and Bauer Road, Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place pavement markings on the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) - Drivers will encounter alternating daytime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform drainage work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

I-10 Routine Maintenance from Exit 5 (U.S. 90) to Exit 22 (Avalon Boulevard) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for guardrail repairs.

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at Olive Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for routine maintenance.

S.R. 296 (Brent Lane) Turn Lane and Intersection Construction at the new Pensacola Christian College Baptist Hospital Campus – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 30 through Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operation.

S.R. 291 (North Davis Highway) Routine Utility Maintenance near East Fairfield Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of specific areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

- Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to east of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.