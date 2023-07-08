Good Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Storms (Again)

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.