ECUA May End Free Curbside Recycling, Adding A Fee For Those That Recycle

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority may soon end free curbside recycling, instead charging an extra fee for those that wish to recycle.

“We are considering the possibility of different scenarios to encourage proper use of the recycling can,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

The problem, she said, is contamination in the recycling stream — residents putting items that can’t be recycled in the ECUA program into the recycling can.

“The board will consider adding a fee for recycling,” she said. “They may also reduce the price of a second (regular sanitation) can, or potentially reduce the monthly bill for those without recycling and just one can . Or the board may come back with other possibilities.” The ECUA board will consider the options at their next meeting on July 25 with a final vote coming in August.

ECUA’s current recycling facility has been open since 2016, and ECUA customers have had optional curbside recycling at no charge since that time.

