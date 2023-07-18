ECUA May End Free Curbside Recycling, Adding A Fee For Those That Recycle

July 18, 2023

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority may soon end free curbside recycling, instead charging an extra fee for those that wish to recycle.

“We are considering the possibility of different scenarios to encourage proper use of the recycling can,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

The problem, she said, is contamination in the recycling stream — residents putting items that can’t be recycled in the ECUA program into the recycling can.

“The board will consider adding a fee for recycling,” she said. “They may also reduce the price of a second (regular sanitation) can, or potentially reduce the monthly  bill for those without recycling and just one can . Or the board may come back with other possibilities.” The ECUA board will consider the options at their next meeting on July 25 with a final vote coming in August.

ECUA’s current recycling facility has been open since 2016, and ECUA customers have had optional curbside recycling at no charge since that time.

RELATED: Here’s What To Recycle (And Not).

Comments

2 Responses to “ECUA May End Free Curbside Recycling, Adding A Fee For Those That Recycle”

  1. Jason on July 18th, 2023 2:05 am

    If ECUA opts to add a fee to those who recycle, ECUA may as well come get my recycle can. I wont pay extra for recycling services.

  2. Really? on July 18th, 2023 2:01 am

    Seriously? Charging for customers that care enough to recycle is incredibly short-sighted. How about you charge for customers that do NOT recycle? The world we are leaving behind for the next generation(s) will appreciate today’s customers doing the right thing.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 