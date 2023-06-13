Residential Recycling Is Back. Here’s What To Recycle (And Not).
June 13, 2023
Recycling is back for ECUA customers for the first time since it was temporarily halted back in April due to a “staff turnover”.
So that brings up the question: What can I recycle?
A list of what can, and what cannot, be recycled below. ECUA also offers the Recycle Coach app.
What Can I Place in My Recycling Can?
- Glass; any color
- Paper newspaper & Inserts
- Cardboard
- Boxboard (cereal, cake & cracker boxes, etc.)
- Plastic bottles
- Plastics No. 1 & 2
- Plastic Milk Jugs; 2-Liters
- Aluminum Cans & Lids
- Tin and Steel Cans & Lids
- Metal Pots, Pans & Cookie Sheets
- Pet food cans (no plastic liner)
What Can I NOT recycle in my can?
- Plastic bags
- Polystyrene products (Styrofoam)
- Pet food cans that have a plastic liner
- Pet food bags
- Ice cream cartons
- Waxy/paper milk cartons
- Aerosol cans
- Juice boxes or bags
- Garbage or yard waste
- Garden hoses
- Window blinds
- Tarps
- Bedding or linens
- Carpeting or rugs
- Construction materials
- Tin foil or foil baking pans
- Plastic chairs
- Residential Medical Waste
- Bubble Wrap
- Food Waste
- Propane Tanks
- Plastic or metal hangers
Bulk Recycling Available
Current customers can call ahead (850) 476-0480
- Car or truck batteries
- Tires (no commercial equipment tires)
- Limit of 5 tires
- 20 lb. propane tanks
- Large Appliances/White Goods
- Refrigerators
- Dishwashers
- Stoves
- Washers & Dryers
- Large amounts of cardboard (please empty and flatten all boxes)
Comments