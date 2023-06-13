Residential Recycling Is Back. Here’s What To Recycle (And Not).

Recycling is back for ECUA customers for the first time since it was temporarily halted back in April due to a “staff turnover”.

So that brings up the question: What can I recycle?

A list of what can, and what cannot, be recycled below. ECUA also offers the Recycle Coach app.

What Can I Place in My Recycling Can?

Glass; any color

Paper newspaper & Inserts

Cardboard

Boxboard (cereal, cake & cracker boxes, etc.)

Plastic bottles

Plastics No. 1 & 2

Plastic Milk Jugs; 2-Liters

Aluminum Cans & Lids

Tin and Steel Cans & Lids

Metal Pots, Pans & Cookie Sheets

Pet food cans (no plastic liner)

What Can I NOT recycle in my can?

Plastic bags

Polystyrene products (Styrofoam)

Pet food cans that have a plastic liner

Pet food bags

Ice cream cartons

Waxy/paper milk cartons

Aerosol cans

Juice boxes or bags

Garbage or yard waste

Garden hoses

Window blinds

Tarps

Bedding or linens

Carpeting or rugs

Construction materials

Tin foil or foil baking pans

Plastic chairs

Residential Medical Waste

Bubble Wrap

Food Waste

Propane Tanks

Plastic or metal hangers

Bulk Recycling Available

Current customers can call ahead (850) 476-0480