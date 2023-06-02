ECUA Returns To Recycling On Monday

June 9, 2023

ECUA returns to full recycling next week.

Operation of the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) was interrupted back in mid-April due to a “staff turnover” and downtime to hire and train employees. Since then, the MRF was able to continue to accept and process source-separated recyclables such as cardboard.

The facility was in operation this week for what ECUA is calling a “successful soft start”.

“We truly appreciate our customers’ continued use of good recycling habits, which helped to promote a successful soft-start,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

While restaffing activities were ongoing, maintenance and construction employees took advantage of plant downtime for maintenance and certain process modifications to improve plant functionality. These included:

  • replacement of the baler’s motor
  • modifications to the design of some chute to enhance performance of robots
  • rebuilding of the metering bin, which is the first part of the plant process and serves to load recyclables onto the conveyor belt in an even and uniform way.

