ECSO: Century Man Claiming To Be Jesus And A FBI Agent Charged With Battery On Security Guards

A Century man that “continuously” claimed to be “Jesus Christ” an a “FBI agent” is charged with the battery of two HCA Florida West Hospital security guards, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Zackery Wayne Armstrong, 37, was charged with two felony counts of battery on an officer or specified person.

Armstrong punched one security guard twice in the face and kicked another guard in the chest, an arrest report states. One guard said he “administered two complete cycles” with this taser.

“They then secured Armstrong to his bed and he went to sleep,” the report continues.

Armstrong remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $5,000.