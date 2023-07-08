County Seeking Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Committee

The Board of County Commissioners is soliciting applications for persons interested to serve as representative to the Escambia-Pensacola Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) for the term April 4, 2023, through December 31, 2024. The committee was established for the purpose of reviewing affordable housing incentives available within the county and to make recommendations concerning those incentives to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners and Pensacola City Council. The committee will also help in the development of the Local Housing Assistance Plan (LHAP) for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program.

The Board is seeking to fill seven slots with citizens actively involved from he following categories:

residential home building industry in connection with affordable housing.

banking or mortgage banking industry in connection with affordable housing.

representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing.

advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing.

for-profit provider of affordable housing.

not-for-profit provider of affordable housing.

real estate professional in connection with affordable housing.

local planning agency pursuant to Florida Statutes, Sec. 163.3174.

resides within the jurisdiction of the local governing body making the appointments.

represents employers within the jurisdiction.

represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.

The AHAC must have at least eight and no more than 11 members representing at least six categories identified in the statute.

The committee will meet monthly during review and development of the affordable housing incentives and the new LHAP and at least quarterly thereafter. Members will serve three-year terms unless a position is filled mid three-year cycle. Positions will be recommended to the board for approval in May.

Citizens interested in serving should complete an application available online here, or request a form via email at NED@myescambia.com. Completed applications should be forwarded to:

Escambia County Neighborhood & Human Services Department

Neighborhood Enterprise Division/AHAC

Attn: Timothy H. Evans

221 Palafox Place, Suite 200

Pensacola, FL. 32502.

All applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on July 18, 2023, for consideration.