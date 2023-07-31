County Considers Widening 2.17 Miles Of Dangerously Narrow Highway 164 For $2 Million

Escambia County is considering widening about 2.17 total miles of dangerously narrow Highway 164 in two locations for $2 million.

Highway 164 has been the scene of several near head-on crashes and swideswipes attributed to the narrow roadway. Some of the roadway has 8-foot travel lanes — not wide enough for large vehicles like Engine 9 from the nearby McDavid Fire Station (pictured below).

The project would widen Highway 164 to 11-foot wide travel lanes two-thirds of a mile east from Highway 97 and a 1.5 mile stretch that is three-quarters of a mile either side of the Pine Barren Road intersection. (See maps below.) Highway 164 is about 11.5 miles long from Highway 97 to Highway 29.

According to Escambia County Engineering, the two areas have had seven sideswipes and other accidents between May 2018 and May 2023– the highest concentration areas on Highway 164. NorthEscambia.com has covered several other crashes on Highway 164 outside the proposed widening zone — including a fiery two pickup crash last April, and a pickup truck and school bus last year (detailed in photo descriptions below).

The Escambia County Commission will consider the $2 million in funding from Local Option Sales Tax monies at their next meeting on Thursday, August 3.

Pictured above and first below: A near head-on crash in April 2023 on Highway 164 about a mile west of Pine Barren Road — outside the area currently proposed for widening. Pictured second and third photos below: A pickup truck overturned in February 2022 after sideswiping a school bus on Highway 164 1.3 miles east of Pine Barren Road — outside the area currently proposed for widening. Pictured bottom two photos: A school bus and ECUA sanitation truck sideswiped in June 2022 jsut east of Pine Barren Road — our records do not indicate the exact distance from Pine Barren Road, but it was very near the three-quarter mile mark. NorthEscambia.com photos and graphics, click to enlarge.