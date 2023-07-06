Another Day Of Showers And Thunderstorms In The Area

July 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

