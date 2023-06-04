New Look For International Paper With Rebrand, Updated Logo

International Paper recently announced as new logo as part of a company rebrand.

As IP celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, the company said the rebrand “highlights the resilience of International Paper, the sustainability of its mission and its commitment to creating what’s next”.

Pictured: International Paper Pensacola Mill employees wearing t-shirts with the new company brand. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.