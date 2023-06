Honeysuckle Garden Club Awards Scholarship

The Honeysuckle Garden Club recently awarded their first scholarship.

The $500 scholarship was awarded to Cole Poston.

Poston plans to major in horticulture and minor in botany. He will attend Pensacola State College for his first two years and will transfer to University of Florida at the Milton campus.

