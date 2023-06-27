Heat Advisory, Warning In Effect Today; Heat Index Could Reach 110-115

A heat advisory and an excessive heat warning are in effect Tuesday in Escambia County as the heat index (the “feels like” temperature) reaches as high as 115 degrees today.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the southern part of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida. Maximum heat index values will continue to trend higher to between 110-115 degrees in the warning area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday across the rest of the North Escambia area. Maximum heat indices are generally expected to range between 104-112

According to the National Weather Service, confidence continues to increase in the potential for this to be a long duration excessive heat wave for the area that will persist this week into this upcoming weekend with the worst heat conditions occurring toward the middle to latter part of the week (especially Thursday and Friday). Additional warnings will be necessary throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms if possible, stay out of the sun, and be sure to check on relatives and neighbors. Never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles. Take extra precautions if you need to work or spend time outside.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 108. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.