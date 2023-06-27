Century Water System Experiences Lower Pressure After Contractor Hits Water Main

A large part of the Town of Century water system experienced a drop in water pressure Tuesday after a contractor hit a water main on the north side of town.

Century Water Supervisor Heath Burkett said the contractor hit a water main on State Line Road that goes to a booster pump, lowering the pressure.

The water department was able to valve-off the area, restoring pressure by early afternoon.

Burkett said the pressure did not drop low enough to mandate a boil water notice; the water remained safe to drink.

Mayor Ben Boutwell praised the department for their quick response while working in Tuesday’s extreme heat.