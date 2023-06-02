Be ‘One Week Ready’ During Hurricane Season
June 2, 2023
Are you ready to be self-sufficient for a week following a hurricane?
Escambia County is urging residents to remain prepared before, during and after a storm during hurricane season by stocking up on seven days worth of supplies, otherwise known as being, “One Week Ready”.
Hurricane season began Thursday and continues until November 30.
Residents are encouraged to follow these steps in preparation for this hurricane season:
- Know Your Zone. Familiarize yourself with evacuation zones and routes. In 2018, Emergency Management released a “Know Your Zone“ website for residents to look up their evacuation zone. You can look up your address to see if your home is in evacuation zone A, B, C, D, E or none as well as view the impacts of storm surge in your neighborhood. Knowing your evacuation zone is one of the most important hurricane preparation steps you can take. It is very important that you look up your evacuation zone each year to find out if and when you should evacuate, even if you have looked it up in the past, as zones can change. Most importantly, don’t rely on previous storm experience.
- Know Your Home. Is your home prepared for a hurricane? Your safest place may be at home instead of a shelter. Pack an emergency supply kit. It should contain one week of clothes, nonperishable food, pet food, water and a battery operated radio and flashlight with extra batteries. Also include a first-aid kit with items such as gloves, adhesive bandages and prescription medications. Find a printable disaster shopping list here. Please remember “Get One Week Ready.” Citizens should be equipped to provide for themselves, their families and their pets for at least one week following a major hurricane. During the 2023 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, stock up on qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax.
- Know Your Plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the best ways to contact one another in an emergency. Inform out-of-town family and friends of your emergency plans and stay in contact. Plan your evacuation route and destination before an evacuation order is issued. Anticipate where you and your family will go for different situations. Be sure to make preparations for pets and family members who made need special accommodations, such as a wheelchair ramp, oxygen tank or specific medications.
- Stay Informed. Know where to go for trusted sources of information during a hurricane event. Sign up for alerts from your local emergency management office so notifications, including evacuation orders, go directly to your phone and email. Monitor local news for hurricane watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Make sure you have a battery-operated or hand-crank radio available should the power go out. Review and sign up for the different types of information/notifications available directly from Escambia County. Also, ensure your iPhone or Android device has critical alert notifications enabled. Find out how to enable critical alerts on your phone here.
Comments