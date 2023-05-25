United Way To Offer Mini Grants Up To $5K For Local Nonprofits

United Way of West Florida is introducing a new funding opportunity designed to build capacity of nonprofits in our community.

The United Way of West Florida will offer mini grants up to $5,000 for nonprofit organizations in Santa Rosa County and Escambia County.

This initiative will provide funding of up to $5,000 to agencies seeking to develop their organizational structure, pursue short-term organization development goals, or execute a one-time project.

“We are particularly interested in supporting grassroots agencies making a positive impact on marginalized communities residing in hard-to-reach areas with limited resources,” said United Way of West Florida CEO Laura Gilliam. “We are committed to becoming more accessible to these types of nonprofit agencies in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

To be eligible for consideration, agencies must be registered 501(c)3 organization focusing on education, health, and financial stability services. They must demonstrate financial trustworthiness, maintain an active Board of Directors, and operate with an organizational revenue under $250,000. The application period for mini grants will open in July 2023.

For further information about funding from United Way of West Florida or details on how to apply for mini grants, please contact Mary Zaledonis at mary.zaledonis@uwwf.org.