Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo Is Tonight And Saturday

The 32nd Annual Tate FFA Alumni Foundation Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Mobile Highway in Beulah.

Tickets can now be purchased on GoFan. (A fee applies for GoFan electronic tickets.)

Advance tickets are available at Farm and Nursery Mart, Hill Kelly Dodge, Barnes Feed Store Pensacola and Cantonment Mercantile. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance or $15 and $5 at the gate. Children age 4 and under will be admitted free.