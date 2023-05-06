Sunshine Returning For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.