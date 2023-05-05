Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy, Makes Several Other Promotions

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made several promotions Thursday, including a new chief deputy.

Andy Hobbs is the new ECSO chief deputy of administration, joining Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter who is responsible for day-to-day operations.

Simmons also made the following additional promotions.

Jeremy Small — commander

Phillip Folmar — captain

Mike Ward — captain

Jayson Barnes — lieutenant

Brandon Beech — lieutenant

Drew Kilgen — lieutenant

Ryan Robinson — lieutenant

Joey Scapecchi — sergeant

Lacey Oden — forensic manager

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.