Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy, Makes Several Other Promotions
May 5, 2023
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons made several promotions Thursday, including a new chief deputy.
Andy Hobbs is the new ECSO chief deputy of administration, joining Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter who is responsible for day-to-day operations.
Simmons also made the following additional promotions.
- Jeremy Small — commander
- Phillip Folmar — captain
- Mike Ward — captain
- Jayson Barnes — lieutenant
- Brandon Beech — lieutenant
- Drew Kilgen — lieutenant
- Ryan Robinson — lieutenant
- Joey Scapecchi — sergeant
- Lacey Oden — forensic manager
For more photos, click or tap here.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments