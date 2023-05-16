Sexual Predator Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer
May 16, 2023
Inmate Jason Silvestre assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
Silvestre is serving a 30 year sentence for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and sex battery from a 2014 Orange County conviction. He was designated as a sexual predator, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.
