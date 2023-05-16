Sexual Predator Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Jason Silvestre assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Silvestre is serving a 30 year sentence for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and sex battery from a 2014 Orange County conviction. He was designated as a sexual predator, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.