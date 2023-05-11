Scattered Afternoon Showers Stick Around Into The Weekend
May 11, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
