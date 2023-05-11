Scattered Afternoon Showers Stick Around Into The Weekend

May 11, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

