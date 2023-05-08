Scattered Afternoon Showers Possible All Week

May 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

