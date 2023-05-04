One Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash Involving Kia, Semi

May 4, 2023

One person was injured in a crash involving a Kia and a semi-truck Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening in the wreck about 7:30 a.m.

Bot the Kia and the semi were disabled by the crash, blocking the intersection and causing traffic problems.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released details on how the crash occurred.

NorhEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 