No Headlights Leads To Arrest Of Bratt Man On Drug Possession, Aggravated Battery Charges

After a traffic stop for no headlights, a Bratt man was charged with drug possession and arrested on an aggravated battery warrant from last year.

Brian Steven Wiggins, 51, was charged knowingly driving without a license, felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second degree felony aggravated battery domestic violence.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was running radar near the intersection of Still Road and Rigby Road near Bratt about 11:50 p.m. on May 17. The deputy observed a pickup truck with no operating headlights, just fog light, and a faulty tag light. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, but the truck failed to pull over until it reached a private residence on Rigby Road. The driver, later identified as Wiggins, was ordered from the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody.

Wiggins told the deputy that his license was not valid due to a child support issue and that he was just trying to get the truck to his house, according to an arrest report. A records check found that his license was suspended, and that he had an outstanding felony warrant from 2022.

A substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was located in a plastic bag in Wiggins’ pocket, the report states.

He was also issued a traffic citation for driving with a suspended or revoked license and a written warning for driving with no headlights.

In August 2022, Wiggins allegedly threatened to kill a female and hit her multiple times with a plastic lawn chair, according to the ECSO. Deputies were unable to locate him at that time.