New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club

Thirteen students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School this week.

The students are:

Brooke Lytton

Jayden White

Brianna Reynolds

Anna Kunkel

Elizabeth Coleman

Talaysha Curry

Wade Bailey

Braylan Shelly

Jackson Simmons

Savannah Hudson

Kayleigh Young

Liam Simonson

Maurice Dixon

The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.