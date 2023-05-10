New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club
May 10, 2023
Thirteen students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School this week.
The students are:
- Brooke Lytton
- Jayden White
- Brianna Reynolds
- Anna Kunkel
- Elizabeth Coleman
- Talaysha Curry
- Wade Bailey
- Braylan Shelly
- Jackson Simmons
- Savannah Hudson
- Kayleigh Young
- Liam Simonson
- Maurice Dixon
The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.
Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments