New Members Inducted Into Northview High Beta Club

May 10, 2023

Thirteen students were inducted into the National Beta Club at Northview High School this week.

The students are:

  • Brooke Lytton
  • Jayden White
  • Brianna Reynolds
  • Anna Kunkel
  • Elizabeth Coleman
  • Talaysha Curry
  • Wade Bailey
  • Braylan Shelly
  • Jackson Simmons
  • Savannah Hudson
  • Kayleigh Young
  • Liam Simonson
  • Maurice Dixon

The National Beta Club’s purpose is “to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students”.

Pictured: New Beta Club members at Northview High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

