Lillie Mae Harris

Mrs. Lillie Mae Harris, age 78 of Flomaton, AL passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in a Century, Florida health care facility.

Mrs. Harris was born in Semirah Springs, AL and had been a lifelong resident of Flomaton. She was a member of the Flomaton High School Class of 1964. She had worked for Vanity Fair and Providence Manufacturing. She was a member of Flomaton Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hattie Lord; a son, Alvin Samuel Harris; brothers, Tommy Lord, Robert Lord, and Roger Lord; sisters, Ella Mae Boyette, and Gloria Lord.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Clyde A. Harris of Flomaton; two sons, Jeff (Pam) Harris of Sandcut, and Greg (Mary) Harris of Flomaton; two brothers, Allen Mason Lord of Pineville, KY, and John Franklin Lord of Atmore, AL; three sisters, Lora Irene Godwin of Atmore, Mary Elizabeth Harris of Milton, and Glenda Diane Arrington of Indian Ford, FL; grandchildren, Taylor (ARon) McNeil, Lillian Harris, Alicen Harris, and Samuel Earl Harris; great-grandson, Walter Harrison McNeil.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Harris and Bro. Greg Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Little Escambia Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Samuel Harris, ARon McNeil, Austin McNeil, Luke Moye, Michael Kornegay, Trevor Kornegay.

Honorary Pallbearers: The Gideons International

Floral tributes are being accepted, or donations can be made to The Gideons International.