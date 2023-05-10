FDOT To Evaluate Safety Of Nine Mile Road, Beulah Road Intersection

The Florida Department of Transportation is evaluating the safety of the Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road intersection.

Following a fatal crash April 28, Escambia County requested FDOT conduct the comprehensive evaluation, citing ongoing citizen complaints and the number of wrecks.

In an email to the state, Escambia County cited two NorthEscambia.com stories — the April crash that killed an Alabama woman and a November two-vehicle wreck that injured five people. Both crashes, according to Escambia County, were due to eastbound drivers that were turning left that traveled into the path of a westbound driver, perhaps due to limited sight distance.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there have been 44 crashes in the area of the intersection in the last couple of years.

FDOT is expected to review and take other steps including a look at signal timing and lane alignment.

Both Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road are state roads and outside county control. In 2019, the county approved a road swap, trading part of the county’s Beulah Road to the state for part of Perdido Key Drive.

Escambia County gave 2.5 miles of Beulah Road from Mobile Highway to Isaacs Lane to the Florida Department of Transportation. In turn, FDOT gave Escambia County 6.2 miles of Perdido Key Drive from the Alabama state line to Gongora Drive.

An April 28 crash at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road claimed the life of an Alabama woman. NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photos and photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.