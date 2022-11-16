Five Injured In Wednesday Morning Wreck In Beulah

November 16, 2022

Five people were injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Beulah.

A silver Ford van and a red Ford pickup truck collided about 6:30 a.m. at West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

The driver of the van, a 38-year old man from Robertsdale, was headed east on Nine Mile when he failed to yield the right of way and turned left in front of the pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of the truck collided with the right side of the van, and a trailer from the van was disconnected and blocked the intersection.

A passenger in the van, an 18-year old male from Robertsdale was in serious but stable condition.  The driver of the van and a third passenger, a 17-year old male received minor injuries. The 61-year old pickup truck driver and his 63-year old male passenger, both from Pensacola, also received minor injuries.

The driver of the van was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left and driving without a driver’s license.

Comments

One Response to “Five Injured In Wednesday Morning Wreck In Beulah”

  1. Robin on November 16th, 2022 1:19 pm

    Another unlicensed driver…Makes me wonder how many people out there driving around are unlicensed?





