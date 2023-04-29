FHP Reports Fatality In Beulah Intersection Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatality in a crash Friday night at a Beulah intersection.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Escambia County reported three people were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts, and FHP later reported the fatality.

Further details were not available as FHP continues to investigate.

NorthEscambia.com reader submitted photos and photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.