Escambia School Board Fires Superintendent Tim Smith

The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to terminate appointed Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith effective May 31 and named Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Keith Leonard as interim superintendent.

The motion to terminate Smith was made by board chair Paul Festsko (pictured left) and seconded by Kevin Adams. Board member David Williams was the third vote in favor, while member Patty Hightower and District 5 member Bill Slayton were opposed to the termination.

Festko said administrators in the district do not feel as if they were being led by Smith. “It’s uncomfortable. I can’t believe the number of principals that we have lost…I care about this school district.”

“I voted for the superintendent when he came in. I do not believe it is in our best interest with him in that position going forward,” Festsko said.

“It’s just remarkable that you would throw the district into this kind of turmoil at this particular time,” Slayton (pictured left) told Fetsko before a pause. “We have a lot of experts that act like they know how to run a school district. You participated in the hiring, you participated in the research, to pick one, but the people sitting out here who work for us, that’s where the turmoil is going to be….I’ve been through nine superintendents; nothing has ever been smooth. Everytime we change, we have turmoil in the district.”

Slayton continued, “This is no time to be doing this. I’m sorry, this is wrong. It’s a surprise at the last minute. I’m very disappointed. I almost want to say this has been a Sunshine Law violation. There’s got to have been a discussion on this.”

“Our district is hurting,”Williams (pictured left) said. “If you would interview a lot of the administrators, they are hurting. Teachers are hurting…We are losing administrators; we are losing teachers. We are losing students. Anybody would be in a tough situation right now being superintendent. If we really care as a board, we do what we think is best. ”

“If you are accusing me of a Sunshine Law (violation), I don’t speak to any of you outside of this (the board) room, and I don’t talk to any of you outside of being in this room. Not my part,” Williams added, looking toward Slayton.

Fetsko also denied any Sunshine Law violations. He said he had told Smith that he would move to terminate the contract. Fetsko said he withheld two pages of notes that he did not include in his written superintendent evaluation as to not disparage him, but did say Smith’s communication is poor.

Smith began his comments criticizing Festsko and Adams.

“There’s something bad that exists here. There’s something toxic that exists here. You all want to fire me; I think the answer would be for the two of you to resign from your positions. What’s the difference, is it you or me, right? I guess you outnumber me. If you care about kids, as you said, we need to do things right. But to constantly undermine and constantly seek to get me out,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of toxic stuff going on. How much poison has dripped on that podium over the past six months? It’s been extensive. It’s been ridiculous, actually. We are about kids.”

“I will hold my head up high because I have invested…my wife has been an amazing loyal individual and sacrificed, gave up her dream job in Orlando to do this.,” Smith said. “At least I can put my head on the pillow that I put everything I could into it. I fear for the future of this district. ”

Smith gathered his things during the discussion. After the volte, he walked out before the last few minutes of the meeting.

In 2018, Escambia County voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum for an appointed superintendent, with 50.36 voting yes and 49.64 percent voting now. This was the sixth time voters had considered the idea of an appointed superintendent in the county; all of the other attempts failed.

The term of then superintendent Malcolm Thomas ended in 2020, and Dr. Tim Smith was appointed as the new school district boss.

NorthEscambia.com images, click to enlarge.