Contract Awarded For Hurricane Sally Repairs At Molino Community Center

Escambia County has awarded a contract for Hurricane Sally repairs at the Molino Community Center.

The $141,503.23 contract, funded by FEMA, was awarded to JNB Contracting of Daleville, Alabama, for damage repairs for the community center , the adjacent cafeteria building and the Molino Head Start building.

Most of the work involves scraping and painting ceilings, drywall replacement, and other painting.

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores on September 16, 2020.

