Beulah Middle Holding 6th Grade Open House On Wednesday

Beulah Middle School will hold a Sixth Grade Open House on Wednesday, May 24.

Incoming sixth graders are welcome to attend the open house for a quick tour of the school, a chance to meet with club and sport sponsors, and learn more about what Beulah Middle School has to offer.

Attendees are asked to arrive at the cafeteria at 6001 West Nine Mile Road.