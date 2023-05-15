Betty Jean Hall

May 15, 2023

Ms. Betty Jean Hall, age 79, passed away, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Jay, FL. She has resided most of her life in Bratt, FL. She was a member of Bratt Baptist Church. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist for many years.

Ms. Hall enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church and singing. Her Beauty Shop was her life and her customers was like her family. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed going to Gatlinburg, and she loved her dogs.

Ms. Hall is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Ezra (Algy Mae Flowers) Gilley, two brothers, James Gilley and Charles Gilley.

She is survived by her two sisters, Yvonne Aden, of Bratt, FL; Sharron Murell, of Bratt, FL; sister-in law, Rose Gilley, of Bratt, FL; five nieces, Melissa Chavers, Deana Edwards, Crystal Calvert, Kimberly Murphy, Theresa Kirk, two nephews, J J Aden, Eric Gilley, numerous great nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside service will be held, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Godwin Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Frank Murphy, Hunter Chavers, Shelby Godwin, and Maegan Godwin.

