Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Tate, Home-School Seniors
May 15, 2023
The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded five academic scholarships.
The recipients were:
- Chloe Cole, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Florida and major in veterinary medicine.
- Annalisa Pusateri, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in business.
- Isabella Borg, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend Florida State University and major in biological science.
- McKenzie Brown, a home-school student who plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in nursing.
- Brayden Clarke, a home-school student who plans to attend Florida State University and with no declared major.
Pictured above: (L-R_ Chloe Cole, Annalisa Pusateri and Isabella Borg. McKenzie Brown and Brayden Clarke were unable to attend the presentation and are not pictured. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
