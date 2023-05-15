Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Tate, Home-School Seniors

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded five academic scholarships.

The recipients were:

Chloe Cole , a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Florida and major in veterinary medicine.

Annalisa Pusateri , a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in business.

Isabella Borg , a Tate High School senior who plans to attend Florida State University and major in biological science.

McKenzie Brown , a home-school student who plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in nursing.

, a home-school student who plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in nursing. Brayden Clarke, a home-school student who plans to attend Florida State University and with no declared major.

Pictured above: (L-R_ Chloe Cole, Annalisa Pusateri and Isabella Borg. McKenzie Brown and Brayden Clarke were unable to attend the presentation and are not pictured. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.