Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Tate, Home-School Seniors

May 15, 2023

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded five academic scholarships.

The recipients were:

  • Chloe Cole, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Florida and major in veterinary medicine.
  • Annalisa Pusateri, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in business.
  • Isabella Borg, a Tate High School senior who plans to attend Florida State University and major in biological science.
  • McKenzie Brown, a home-school student who plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in nursing.
  • Brayden Clarke, a home-school student who plans to attend Florida State University and with no declared major.

Pictured above: (L-R_ Chloe Cole, Annalisa Pusateri and Isabella Borg. McKenzie Brown and Brayden Clarke were unable to attend the presentation and are not pictured. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

