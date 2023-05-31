Atmore Police Identify Man Killed In Double Shooting

Atmore police are continuing their investigation into a double shooting Monday that left one man dead and another with serious injuries.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. in the area of Carver Avenue and King Street. The Atmore Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint and found the victims.

The Atmore Police Department said Robert Starks of Atmore died from his injuries, and the other person remains in serious condition at a trauma center.

“The motive is still under investigation and investigators have interviewed witnesses and are actively seeking other witnesses,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

NorthEscambia.com photo.