Sunday Night Winning $41K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold In Molino

Someone is over $41,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Molino.

The quick pick ticket sold at the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 was one of three winning tickets sold in Sunday night’s drawing and is worth $41,299.95. The other winning tickets were sold in Altamonte Springs and Boca Raton.

The 178 tickets matching four numbers won $112 each. Another 5,495 tickets matching three numbers are worth $10 each, and 55,432 ticket holders won a free ticket for picking two numbers.

Sunday night’s winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-34.